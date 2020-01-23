Greenville woman missing for more than a month

Police in Greenville are hoping the public can help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Ranea Stowe was last seen in the 100 block of Ford Street back on December 12th.

The 29-year-old woman is 5' tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

While police haven't found any evidence of foul play, they have exhausted all resources and have not been able to find her.

Anyone with information on the missing woman should call Greenville police at 252-329-4175.

