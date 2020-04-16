Greenville woman lifts spirits with handmade cards

While quarantine can sometimes bring sadness or other negative thoughts, one woman is finding a way to lift peoples' spirits.

Erika Lee is making hand-crafted cards for anyone who needs one. She started by just making them for friends and family, but once she posted on Facebook, she said she got multiple requests for more.

Now, she's making heartfelt and uplifting notes for strangers, even. Many of the notes are being sent to the elderly - parents and grandparents who may be more isolated than others. She added, they are often cut off from family and the rest of the world for safety but said they may need it the most.

"I know that my words aren't able to fix everything, but I know for me, if I was going through that, it's just nice to know that people are thinking of me," Lee said. She said though it's been a tough time where people feel distant, everyone deserves a moment of happiness and to know that someone is thinking of them.

She's already made and sent 20 cards, but, with the increased demand, she plans to send out upwards of 50 more.

Lee has made a Facebook page called 'Joy Mail' which you can find here: http://m.facebook.com/joymail123/