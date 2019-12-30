Greenville to ring in new year with celebration at Town Common

The City of Greenville is getting ready to ring in the new decade.

The city, along with Greenville Jaycees, will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday, December 31st from 9 p.m. until midnight at the Greenville Town Common.

The celebration will feature live music from the Dickens Band, a photo booth, food trucks and a beer and wine garden before the Emerald Drop countdown to midnight.

The custom made emerald replica will drop slowly from the top of the Greenville Toyota Ampitheater followed by a fireworks show.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Third Street Education Center in their efforts to develop and implement a new and improved curriculum.