Greenville teacher helping others nationwide learn to teach online

A Local teacher is helping hundreds of educators here in the east and around the country make the adjustment to online learning while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Koryn Dilday is a first grade teacher at Eastern elementary in Greenville with the background in online education.

Prior to this school year she spent three years teaching at the North Carolina virtual Academy, which is an online statewide charter school.

She says the past two weeks have been a whirlwind for parents, students and teachers as they adjust to using technology like Zoom and other online tools.

Dilday says she’s been conducting webinars for nearly 700 teachers nationwide as they’ve had to adjust quickly to school closures during the coronavirus outbreak. " Most of us are all still learning. I am helping to train as many people as I can, but online learning does have its value and we're able to reach out to our students which we wouldn’t be able to do without the use of technology“

Dilday says that her students have taken to the use of technology naturally. She says they miss interacting with their friends and teachers the most.