Greenville street reopening, another closing for Town Creek Culvert project

The Town Creek Culvert project in Greenville is impacting traffic patterns in the area.

The City of Greenville says Cotanche Street at Reade Circle is expected to reopen Thursday. It's the first time the road will be open to its normal traffic patterns since October.

Starting Saturday, Evans Street at Reade Circle is expected to close for the next six months so crews can work on the project.

The project costs $33-million and is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall. The goal is to alleviate flooding issues in Uptown Greenville.