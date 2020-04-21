Greenville sees a drop in its crime rate due to coronavirus

Crime rates have gone down in Greenville since the governor's Stay-at-Home order went into effect.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said he's seen the rates for crimes across the board go down each week that people have stayed at home. "Our property crimes across the city are down 30, a little over 30% since the stay-at-home order went into effect, and violent crime has actually been down 50%," he said.

In addition to less crime, the number of calls to police and the amount of traffic stops have decreased. Holtzman said this gives officers more time to patrol neighborhoods, which could be another contributing factor to the low crime rates.

One of the only things to spike during this time was domestic violence calls. However, those, too, have declined in the last two weeks.

The public information officer for Pitt County Sheriff's Office, Lee Darnell, said this will help in multiple ways. "I'm hoping people staying at home will continue the trend to reduce the crime levels, to reduce the number of arretss, reduce the number of people flowing into the jail, the potential of bringing the virus into the jail," said Darnell.

These drops are consistent with crime rates across the country since most are under some sort of stay-at-home order.