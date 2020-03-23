Greenville restaurants team up to get through pandemic

Greenville restaurant owners are all focusing on being there together during this stressful time and that's why a handful of them are teaming up and watching out for one another.

Jay Bastardo, co-owner of Villa Verde says, "Either we stick through this together or we won't make it."

Bastardo is one of the local restaurant owners in a video quickly getting clicks on social media.

The purpose of the video is to show the community the owners are working together to help one another. They want your support so they can continue to be there when this chapter passes us.

Bastardo is the one who helped spearhead the video project. He thinks he's going to be okay during this difficult stretch, but when it comes to what's going on right now, there's not much of a competition. These businesses are trying to help each other, and for one directly across the street from Villa Verde, the story is much different.

Mike Duncan, owner of Eat 23 Café says,"Today's going to be my last day."

But that change is just until further notice. He says he'll be back and that this was no easy decision.

Earlier in the day they were running short on take out boxes when a community member stepped up with a stack of boxes to help out.

Bastardo says, "Support us now, so we can continue to support you when this challenge passes."

