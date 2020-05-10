Greenville residents socially distance while celebrating Mother's Day

People all across the country spent Sunday celebrating Mother's Day, but celebrations with mom are taking on a new look this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In Greenville, people gathered at Town Common simply to enjoy picnics, walk their dogs, and even enjoy water activities like renting paddle boats,​

all in an attempt celebrate this Mother's Day safely.

Debi Alongi made the trip all the way from New York to Greenville to watch her daughter's virtual graduation from ECU this past Friday. She stuck around to celebrate Mother's Day as well.

Not even a global pandemic was going to stop her from celebrating the special occasions.

"Being a mom I'm not going to let anything stop me from you know birthday, graduation," Alongi explained. "We decided to go on these motorized pedal boats for Mothers Day," added Alongi who decided to soak up the sun on the water for Mother's Day.

Others hoped to enjoy a more laid back celebration.

Alisa Malloy's mom Rosa Bass hasn't been out of the house in nine weeks. The two planned to simply spend some quality time together throughout the day.

"I'll cook her lunch for us and just spend time playing cards." said Malloy.

Alongi reminded that in a world full of doubt, we can still have hope.

"Anybody can get through it and Happy Mothers Day," she said.

