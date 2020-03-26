Greenville residents face multiple drug charges

Two Greenville residents are behind bars after an investigation into drug trafficking.

Pitt County deputies stopped a vehicle on Wednesday at University Apartments on 10th Street in Greenville.

A sheriff's office K-9 alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicle and a search found heroin, marijuana, pills and over $750 in cash.

A passenger in the vehicle, Darrin Patterson, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession of controlled substance on-premise of prison or jail, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, and two other drug charges. The 29-year-old man was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond.

The driver, Miranda Genius, is facing trafficking in opium or heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances.

The 28-year-old woman received a $20,000 secured bond on her charges.