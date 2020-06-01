Greenville religious leaders pray for local police

The Interfaith Clergy held a prayer gathering for law enforcement, to discuss protests, riots, and pray a covering over police and protesters who may end up in potentially violent riots again.

Pastors, priests, youth leaders, and concerned citizens banded together to pray for protection for Greenville Police and protesters, and call for an end to violence in response to George Floyd's death.

The group sang a gospel song titled, "We Shall Overcome”, while at the Monday protest. The music became a protest song and a key anthem of the 60’s Civil Rights Movement.

It was sung after the many prayers made for the Greenville community and the police department; whose job is to protect all citizens.

Several religious leaders and youth for justice stood at the podium to condemn the behavior of those who rioted in Greenville Sunday night and to ask their God to protect law enforcement on the front lines.

One of the speakers was Richard Hagans with Temple of Zion International Ministries in Greenville. He wiped tears from his eyes when he said Sunday night's events were all too familiar.

"I'm getting ready to turn 71 years old in September and I have seen a lot of this back in the 60’s. We went through the same thing, but one thing about those leaders back then—Martin Luther King and the other leaders, they taught us to do things peacefully," said Hagans.

He said, though it's true there were a lot of riots back then as well, he believes peace and voting the right people in office is the way to combat these issues.

After the prayers, a few Greenville police joined the crowd of about 20 or more and did a peace walk around the courthouse, with one of their units following close behind.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holzman said the prayer adds an extra layer of comfort and he's grateful for the support of the community.