Officials, religious leaders speak on George Floyd death

The Greenville mayor, the Pitt County sheriff, and religious leaders with the Interfaith Clergy came together to denounce the behavior of those involved in George Floyd's death.

Sheriff Paula Dance, Mayor P. J. Connelly, Samar Badwin with the Interfaith Clergy, Episcopal Priest Bob Hudack, Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman, Reverend John Porter-Acee, youth leader Norr Ali, and more were in attendance.

In closing, Dance responded to officers involved in Floyd's death, using a quote she says is from another Chattanooga sheriff.

Dance said, "If you are an officer, and you did not see the injustice in what happened to Mr. George Floyd, turn in your badge."

The clergy stood with each other, stating that across all religions, what happened to George Floyd was unacceptable.

During Episcopal Priest Bob Hudack's speech, a driver drove by and yelled a religious slur from his window. In response, the following speech was interrupted by Reverend John Porter-Acee.

Acee said, "If we are not willing to stop every time it happens and say it's wrong, then we're here for no reason."

After moving forward with speeches, Greenville Mayor P. J. Connelly spoke on the importance of community support and understanding.

Connelly said, "Open up conversations on how we improve our community and how we treat everyone with respect. I think everyone needs to understand, as I said earlier, we're all children of God. Everyone was created differently for a reason. And we all need to be able to treat everyone with total respect."