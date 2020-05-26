Greenville real estate market doing well

If you were interested in buying or selling a home local realtors say the market is booming.

One realtor in Greenville says they are seeing an unprecedented sellers market.

Dalen Woolard says she sold a home in less than an hour in one case while many others have sold in just days.

She says many sellers are getting their full asking price and sometimes even more than what the home was listed for.

Woolard says it's also a great time to be a buyer because interest rates are near all time low's.

She says if you're in the market you should get to know a real estate agent and explore your financing options.

She adds that it's important to have a good team in place if a property you're interested in becomes available. "Due to the competitive market you have to act fast. When you find the right house you need to be pre-qualified and you need to be able to submit a competitive offer immediately."

And Woolard says low inventory is helping drive the competitive market.