Greenville psychologist offers ways to cope with cabin fever

Stress is at an all-time high for many people who find themselves in an unfamiliar situation during the coronavirus stay at home order.

Dr. Marissa Carraway is the Behavioral Medicine Director at ECU. She offered a few steps to help people work their way through the cabin fever and get out of the "stuck at home" mindset.

“Creating some structure,” Carraway explained. “If we're not going into the office, still getting up and getting dressed and getting breakfast and still doing those things that feel normal to us.”

ECU alumna Alli Starling said getting those daily activities done helps her take her mind off the unknowns of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think creating that routine and structure allows me to decompress and relax, and not have to worry about all the craziness that's happening, and feel like I have some type of normal,” Starling said.

According to Dr. Carraway, it's okay and understandable to get emotional.

“Being aware of some of the added pressures that we're experiencing and giving ourselves a little space to feel overwhelmed, and to allow that feeling but to try not to let it sort of take over,” she said.

Carraway said the key is finding out what works and what doesn't, and knowing that we can't control every aspect of our lives right now.

“The trick is striking the right balance for us as individuals and figuring out what that balance is,” she said. “Finding it and then helping and empowering yourself to stick with that.”

Starling said taking those tips into account has helped, as has her acknowledging that the pandemic is a flexible situation.

“We're all trying to figure this thing out and I feel like somewhat sticking to a routine helps, but just taking it day by day because this is all uncharted territory for all of us.”​