Greenville preparing for city's first Emerald Drop on New Year's Eve

An Eastern Carolina city will ring in the new year with a first of it's kind event with live music, fireworks and the Emerald City's first Emerald Drop.

Greenville will host it's New Year's celebration Tuesday in the Town Common. Other cities like New Bern have held similar events for years but this is the first time for Greenville.

"I think it's right, we're a city of almost 100,000 people that we do our own celebration for New Year's," said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Greenville residents say they usually stay in on the last night of the year.

"Last year I just went to bed early and in years before I usually just kind of hung out and drank," said Charles Wright.

Some say this new event may get them out to ring in the start of a new decade.

"Sometimes we spend it with friends but we usually don't like to be on the road that much so the Uptown experience would be perfect for us because it's close by and then you can go home and celebrate your own way also," said Jill Ehling.

Mayor Connelly says the event will be family friendly with live music and snacks but there will also have alcohol available for those of drinking age. The Emerald Drop will be accompanied with a fireworks show.

He hopes the event will spread New Year's customers to Uptown shops and restaurants and not just the city's bars.

"Instead of people going out to different communities and celebrating this will be an opportunity for them to bring their whole family down to the Town Common," said Connelly.

The mayor's hope is that this becomes an annual event that may even increase tourism over the next decade.

"We want to make Greenville a destination city so people from all over Eastern North Carolina and all over the state come here and see that Greenville's made a lot of progress over the last two years and we want to show it off because we've done a lot of hard work," said Connelly.

Proceeds from the New Year's Celebration will be donated to the Third Street Education Center.

You can learn more about the event at nye.greenvillenc.gov.