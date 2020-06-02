Greenville police warn residents of red light scams

This is a scam alert regarding red light tickets.

Examples of the fake email going around have been tweeted by Greenville police, the photo above shows you the things to look out for.

At the top, you'll see the word respect is misspelled from the email address that sent the fake email.

Greenville police also point out that they do not send emails for violations.

Another thing to point out includes the website link that's given in the email is wrong. The website in the email has a dash when the real one does not. The email suggests you write your license plate number on your check or money order when Greenville police say that citations are tracked by violation number and don't require you to put down your tag information.

Finally, at the bottom, you'll see the notice number is only 9 digits when real violation numbers include 13 digits.

Greenville police also note if you any questions about something being true or not like this, don't hesitate to call them