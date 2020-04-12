Greenville police receive mask, hand sanitizer donations

Community members across eastern North Carolina are stepping up once again to help first responders who are having to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greenville Police Department received a donation of N-95 masks for their officers to use if needed.

The donations came from Hyster-Yale Group.

The police department also got several gallons of hand sanitizer donated from ECU physicians.

Kristen Hunter, the Public Information Officer for the Greenville PD, says masks and hand sanitizer are in high demand.

"The station tries ordering these supplies on their own but there's a shortage," Hunter said.

She said donations like this give officers reassurance when going on a call, letting them know they have resources if they need them in order to protect themselves.

"They're essential employees. They're out here working every day and every night and it's important to have those protections so they can go home safely and they stay well and their families stay well," Hunter said.

A large supply of disinfectant wipes were also donated to Greenville Fire and Rescue by the Sams Club in Greenville.