Greenville police officer befriends leery kindergartner

One kindergartner and police officer in the East have become the best of friends.

Months ago, five year old Josiah Mcmurran was a little unsure of police officers until his mother took him to National Night Out so he could positively interact with the officers serving his neighborhood.

During the event, Officer J.W. Wines befriended Josiah and they played Frisbee together.

"He was a little wary, and I know a lot of people are wary of officers and I was just kind of hoping that would change the light of it, change peoples eyes with it, and it's definitely changed mine, given me a new light to look at the community through, said Officer Wines.

Since then, they have been best buds. Officer Wines now picks up Josiah from school or his house at least once a week. The two they may get dinner or find an activity to do. Now, he says she's kinda like a big sister.

Josiah said, "She's big, that's why she looks like a big sister."

Officer Wines said she is happy to be in his life and Josiah said when he grows up, he now wants to be a police officer.