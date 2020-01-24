Greenville police investigating homicide

Greenville police are investigating their second homicide of the year.

Dwayne Wiggins, of Greenville, was found dead at the Citgo gas station at West 5th Street and Memorial Drive early Friday.

Police say a Shot Spotter alert around 1:00 a.m. tipped off police about the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting was from a dispute between two people but so far no one has been arrested.

Tre'von Tyson was shot and killed January 12th at an apartment on MacGregeor Downs Road. No one has been arrested in that homicide.