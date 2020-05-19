Greenville police investigating convenience store armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store near ECU's campus.

An ECU Alert was sent out Tuesday morning regarding an armed robbery at the Duck Thru on the corner of Charles and 14th Street.

Police say a man armed with a pistol robbed the store before running away. He is described as a white man wearing a blue hoodie and blue mask.

No one was injured. Officers are searching the area for the robber.

If you have any information, call police at 252-329-4315