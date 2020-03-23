Greenville playgrounds, shelters, and facilities closing on Monday

If you have been spending time at parks in Greenville, it is time to find another activity.

The city says playgrounds, shelters, and restrooms at city parks are closing on Monday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Greenways and green spaces are staying open for now. City officials say it is important to stay vigilant about social distancing even outdoors during your free time.

In a Facebook post, Mayor P.J. Connelly says this is a serious matter and they want people to practice social distancing.

