Greenville photographer offers online classes during coronavirus pandemic

With more and more weddings being postponed because of COVID-19, the photographers that often capture events behind a lens are having to re-focus their skill set during this uncertain time.

One Greenville photographer who would normally be snapping photos this time of the year, is now using his free time to give back to the photography community.

Chad Winstead is the owner of Chad Winstead Photography and he says he is spending his time at home doing online education for other photographers.

Through live stream he is offering free tutorials on how to edit.

"Attendees can still take those classes and still learn since, you know, most everybody's home right now. So it's the best time for them to actually be learning new techniques and new skills," Winstead explains.

Winstead says they will be offering their first full on flash class with ASAP Photo and Camera on Tuesday via Zoom.

Photographers wanting to participate in their online class can join their Facebook group ASAP Photo Education.

