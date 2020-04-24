Greenville pediatrician urges parents to keep up with vaccinations

As COVID-19 consumes our healthcare system, experts say it’s important to not overlook regular checkups, especially appointments for babies and children.

Dr. Caroline Morgan at Pirate Pediatrics said parents are hesitant to bring their children to the doctor, for fear that they may contract COVID-19. But she stresses the importance of children having wellness checks, especially if they’re due for vaccinations.

Dr. Morgan said, “These vaccinations are put into place because these illnesses are deadly.“

Amanda Mitchell is a nurse at Eastern Pediatricians and said, “For us, we were seeing close to 100 patients per day. Now we’re seeing about 20 to 25 patients a day.“

Morgan said since kids are staying home, there are fewer who are sick which accounts for some of the drop-in visits, but wellness checkups are dropping too with fewer children getting vaccinated.

“We don’t want to forget there are other deadly diseases out there that we can prevent, and these vaccinations will do this,“ said Dr. Morgan.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan is trying to calm fears by deep-cleaning the office and keeping sick and healthy patients separated.

Multiple medical practices in the East are also doing virtual appointments and drive-up vaccinations.