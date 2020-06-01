Greenville, other municipalities enact curfew

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 4:26 PM, Jun 01, 2020

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Greenville is the latest municipality to enact a curfew.

The city says the curfew begins at 8:00 p.m. and runs until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says it requires people to stay home with one a few exceptions. Those are:

  • Any police or public safety officer or other government engaged in official business.

  • Any member, volunteer, or employee of an organization providing disaster relief services.

  • Any person in transit from a place where he or she was temporarily engaged and could not have planned his or her departure to avoid the curfew.

  • Any medical service provider engaged in delivering medical services.

  • Members of the news media engaged in duties essential to providing public information.

The city says violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

Washington has enacted a city-wide curfew for Monday night. It is in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The city says no one should be on the streets unless you are traveling to or from work.

Goldsboro's curfew is in effect each night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

The city says the curfew is for everyone except those traveling to or from work.

 