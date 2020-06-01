Greenville, other municipalities enact curfew

Greenville is the latest municipality to enact a curfew.

The city says the curfew begins at 8:00 p.m. and runs until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says it requires people to stay home with one a few exceptions. Those are:



Any police or public safety officer or other government engaged in official business.



Any member, volunteer, or employee of an organization providing disaster relief services.



Any person in transit from a place where he or she was temporarily engaged and could not have planned his or her departure to avoid the curfew.



Any medical service provider engaged in delivering medical services.



Members of the news media engaged in duties essential to providing public information.

The city says violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

Washington has enacted a city-wide curfew for Monday night. It is in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The city says no one should be on the streets unless you are traveling to or from work.

Goldsboro's curfew is in effect each night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

The city says the curfew is for everyone except those traveling to or from work.

