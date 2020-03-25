Greenville orders residents to stay home

Greenville is ordering all residents to stay home to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The "stop the spread" order means residents can still go to the grocery store or pharmacy, help people in need, visit the doctor, go to the restaurant for takeout, deliver, or drive-thru, walk pets, take them to the vet, take a walk, bike or jog as long as you maintain six feet from anyone else.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says residents should not go to work unless you provide essential services. "A statewide order would be ideal as it would establish consistently, but just like you, we can only do our part," said the mayor.

The order goes into effect at 5pm Thursday and remains until April 10th.

When asked about enforcement, the mayor says that they are focused on education but that there is the possibility of fines or a class two misdemeanor.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said that his department is asking for compliance and says that has been working.

"We are prepared to enforce with citations as we need to but that is a last resort," Holtzman said.

Also at the briefing was Congressman Greg Murphy. He urged businesses in Eastern Carolina not to lay off workers. Murphy said a congressional stimulus package would enable small business loans only if those employers keep their workers on.

To read the city's entire 'Stop the Spread' order you can click this link.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the Stop the Spread Order be enforced?

The Greenville Police Department is continuing to enforce the order through education, dialogue, and seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses. If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, the Greenville Police Department is equipped to enforce these restrictions through citations or misdemeanor charges.

Any person violating any prohibition or restriction imposed by this order shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor in accordance with G.S. 14-288.20A.

If I live outside of Greenville, how does this affect me?

The Stop the Spread Order is applicable within the Greenville City Limits. If you work in Greenville, then your business/employer must comply with this Order. You are allowed to travel through Greenville and conduct essential activities within Greenville and to return home.

What activities and businesses/travel are considered essential?

Activities that are considered essential.

• For health and safety

• To get necessary supplies and services

• For outdoor activities (walking, hiking, golfing, running, cycling, using greenways)

• For work for essential businesses/operations

• To take care of others

Businesses and types of work are considered essential.

• Healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders

• Food, beverages, and agriculture (manufacturing, production, processing, cultivation including farming, livestock, fishing, baking, distribution of animals and good for consumption, providing food, shelter, and other necessities for animals)

• Stores that sell groceries and medicine

• Organizations that provide charitable and social services (businesses and religious and secular nonprofit organizations including food banks, when providing food and shelter, social services, and other necessities for life for economically disadvantaged or needy individuals, individuals who need assistance, and people with disabilities).

• Energy

• Water and wastewater

• Transportation and logistics

• Public works

• Communication and information technology

• Media

• Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation (gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities and bicycle shops and related facilities)

• Financial institutions (banks, currency exchange, consumer lenders, including but not limited, to payday lenders, pawnbrokers, consumer installment lenders and sales finance lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets, trading and future exchanges, affiliates of financial institutions, entities that issue bonds, related financial institutions, and institutions selling financial products)

• Hardware and supply stores

• Critical trades (building and construction – plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses)

• Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services (post offices and other businesses that provide shipping and delivery services, businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services to end users or through commercial channels)

• Laundry services

• Restaurants for consumption off-premises (in-house delivery, third-party deliver, drive-through, curbside pick-up, and carry-out)

• Supplies to work from home

• Supplies for essential businesses and operations (see #14 in the order for details)

• Transportation (airlines, taxis, public transportation, vehicle rental, logistics)

• Home-based care and services (home-based care for adults, seniors, children, people with disabilities)

• Residential facilities and shelters

• Professional services (legal, accounting, insurance, real estate, restricted to appraisal and title services)

• Childcare centers (for specific employees – first responders, healthcare workers, public health, etc)

• Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain (see #20 for details)

• Hotels and motels

• Funeral services

• Other community-based government operations and essential functions including human services

• Other community-based human service operations

• Critical manufacturing

• Hazardous materials

What are minimum basic operations?

The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the businesses’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions.

The minimum necessary activities to facilitate the employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences.

What does the Stop the Spread Order mean?

It is an Order that means that movement is restricted for all residents of Greenville to stay at their place of residence except that they may leave to provide or receive essential services or engage in essential activities and work for essential businesses and government services.

It restricts travel upon public streets, alleys, or roadways or other property except by those in need of medical assistance, food or other commodity or service necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families or some member thereof.

What is and not allowed under the Stop the Spread Order?

YOU CAN:

• Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

• Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

• Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)

• Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

• Care for or support a friend or family member

• Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others

• Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary

• Help someone to get necessary supplies

• Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

YOU SHOULD NOT:

• Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

• Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

• Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

• Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites

• Travel except for essential travel and activities

What is considered essential travel?

Any travel related to the provision of or access to essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential businesses and operations, or minimum basic operations.

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable person

Travel to or from education institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County. Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the County remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel

What is the difference between the Stay at Home Order and "Social Distancing"?

The Stop the Spread Order requires you to:

Stay home (stay unexposed and do not expose others)

Only go out for essential services

Stay 6 feet or more away from others

Not gather in groups

What is the purpose of the Stay at Home Order?

To ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extend feasible, while enabling essential services to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible.

When will this order be lifted?

The Order is valid through April 10, 2020, but it will be regularly reviewed and evaluated and can be revised, amended, or extended based on recommendations from Public Health or Emergency Management officials.