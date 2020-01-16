Greenville offering grants for Uptown properties

Greenville is offering business owners a chance to receive up to $5,000 in grant money to improve the look of their property.

Greenville hosted its pre-application grant workshop Thursday evening at city hall for commercial property owners in the Uptown area.

The grant process is competitive and owners who are selected can receive up to $5,000 in reimbursements for improvements made to the facade of their building.

The Historic Preservation Commission reviews all the applications, and then forwards their recommendations to the city manager for final approval later this spring.

City planners say improving the look of the Uptown area has contributed to the city's growth.

Interested property owners who were not able to make it to the workshop can contact the city for more information.

