Greenville mayor signs state of emergency; cancels public meetings

The City of Greenville has declared a state of emergency.

Signed by Mayor P.J. Connelly, the proclamation says that all of the city's public meetings are cancelled.

The proclamation lasts until March 20th at midnight.

It cites Governor Roy Cooper's executive order that prohibits public gatherings of more than 100 people and closes public schools until March 30th.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump issued guidance that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.