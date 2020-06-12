Greenville mayor reminds citizens COVID-19 is still "out there"

Now that there has been some sense of normalcy restored to society, there's some fear we might ease up on precautionary measures of fighting COVID-19.

Whether some people have stopped wearing a mask or using hand sanitizer, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says COVID-19 is still very much "out there."

A Northwestern University expert recently told CNN that caution fatigue is very much a thing. In fact, they say this happens when people become impatient or don't believe warnings or risks. Connelly says it's still out there, and we have to remember to take the appropriate measures.

"It's out there," he said. "Some people are tired of it. They're tired of changing their normal day to day activities based off of COVID-19. I do see some people that are out there that may not be using hand sanitizer as much, they may be reluctant to wear a mask."

On the city's side of things, they're only a few weeks away from the start of the next fiscal year. Connelly says the city is fortunate that it has not had to furlough any employees at this time. Looking at budget shortfalls both this year and next year, one change they've made to try to balance the budget is with city-owned vehicles. He says they've made adjustments to that fund in order to try and balance things out a bit.

"We're expecting this year that we're going to have a $4.5 million shortfall," Connelly said. "We've been able to move some funds around as a way to balance it. But going into the next budget cycle for the next fiscal year, we're expecting we might have as much as an $8-$8.5 million shortfall."

Connelly stresses that the lack of revenue from sales tax has led to much of this. With ECU students gone for the majority of the spring, that was a source of revenue nearly eliminated. Connelly says there is still concern about the status of various citywide events and how tax from that might impact the city's finances.