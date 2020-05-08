Greenville mayor prefers "regional approach" to state re-opening

North Carolina goes into the first phase of the re-opening process on Friday at 5 p.m.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said on WITN News at Sunrise Friday morning he prefers to look at this from a regional standpoint.

This means basically lifting restrictions based on location in the state versus the state as a whole. Connelly stressed Eastern Carolina's demographics, population, and area being quite different from higher risk areas such as Mecklenburg County or Wake County.

"They are seeing more cases," Connelly said. "They are the hot areas right now as far as people contracting COVID-19. It's a little different here. I think you can see we're a little more spread out. We're a little bit more rural. I think we took early measures which has helped us out tremendously."

Connelly also said as we go into the first phase, it's important to remember we will likely still see the case count increase.

"There's probably a good number of people that are walking around every single day that are asymptomatic that don't even know they have COVID-19," Connelly said. "As testing continues to expand, we might see more people testing positive."