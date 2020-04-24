Greenville mayor 'disappointed' about stay-at-home order extension

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that his stay-at-home order would be extended until at least May 8th.

P. J. Connelly Credit: Greenville City Council

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly voiced his disappointment about that on WITN News at Sunrise Friday morning. He reiterated his thought that there was hope to get some additional guidance on how to move forward, but instead it's more of what we have been doing for another two weeks.

Connelly says having to wait a little bit longer could lead some businesses, especially those smaller ones, to potentially be forced to make some very difficult decisions.

"There's many businesses that are operating on very very small budgets and to be out of business for 2-3 months at a time, could be very detrimental," Connelly said. "It could mean the matter of them being in business or being out of business."

Connelly put it into perspective, saying some of these businesses could have their doors closed for a quarter of the year.

Earlier this week, a second Greenville city bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, officials say it's someone who drives the same route as another driver who tested positive earlier this month. While we sit on the stay-at-home order for another two weeks, Connelly says we need to be ready for the green light once we get it.

"All this time we've been having discussions as far as what is that phase, when does it start, how do we start opening up these businesses, still be safe about it, but start to get our economy back to where it was," Connelly said. "I think those discussions should have taken place a couple of weeks ago."

Governor Cooper has said he won't lift these restrictions if it put the health and safety of North Carolinians at risk.