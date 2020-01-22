Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & robbery in Pitt County

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Greenville man wanted for kidnapping and robbery.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Friday January 17, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance at the Kash and Karry located at the intersection of NC 903 South and Roundtree Rd.

Deputies say a 19-year-old female told them she had been traveling in a vehicle with an unknown man when he robbed her of about $2,000 in cash. No weapon was displayed.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Dmarcus Kendrall Hooks of Greenville.

So far authorities have not been able to locate Hooks.

He is wanted for second degree kidnapping and common law robbery.

Anyone with information on Hooks' location can call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777,

