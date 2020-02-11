Greenville man pleads guilty in overdose death of young mother

A Greenville man charged with the overdose death of a young mother will spend at least the next eight-and-a-half years in prison after a guilty plea.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says Ernest Thompson, Jr. pled guilty to trafficking in heroin by possession, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

Back in 2016, Thompson was indicted for murder after Kaelyn Rich, of Grimesland, was found dead in a Greenville motel room. Officers said the 21-year-old died from an apparent heroin overdose and that Thompson was her drug supplier.

Dixon said the 62-year-old Thompson has a lengthy criminal record and that he continued dealing drugs after making bond in the overdose death case.

