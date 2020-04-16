Greenville man one of two charged after chase

A Greenville man is one of two people nabbed after a police chase on Tuesday.

Edgecombe County deputies say a detective was on patrol on U.S. 64 when he came upon several vehicles in the road with their flashers on. A witness told the detective that a motorcycle had just wrecked and the driver was trying to leave the scene. At that point, a second motorcycle sped by.

The detective tried to stop the motorcycle for several miles before it went down a dead-end road. A passenger immediately jumped off the bike and ran into the woods on Dalewood Drive while the driver was taken into custody.

A few minutes later the passenger was nabbed at a gas station down the street.

Alfonzo Wright, 36, of Greenville, has been charged with possession of a stolen motorcycle, flee to elude arrest and numerous traffic violations. Thomas Peoples, 32, of Henderson, was charged with flee to elude arrest, along with numerous traffic violations.

Deputies say one of the motorcycles was stolen from South Carolina, while both men had suspended licenses.

