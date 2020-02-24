Greenville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Greenville man this weekend.

Justice Price, 25, died in the 8:45 p.m. Saturday accident on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville.

Police say Price was heading north on Arlington when he struck the right curb just past Heart Drive. The man's motorcycle then struck a light pole and landed in a ditch near MacGregor Downs Road.

Price died at the scene and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

