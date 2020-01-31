Second person charged in Greenville murder case

A second person has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened two months ago.

Greenville police have charged 21-year-old Zaquan Dickens from Greenville with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. He's being held in the Pitt County jail on a more than $2 million bond.

Dickens was arrested Friday morning in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins on Paris Avenue back on December 1.

Last month, 21-year-old Javon Howard was arrested on the same charges and given a $2 million bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

A man is now facing murder and robbery charges after being arrested by police.

Greenville police arrested 21-year-old Javon Howard of Greenville in connection to a homicide on Paris Avenue earlier this month.

Police say on December 1 they were called to a shooting at an apartment on Paris Avenue, that’s where they found 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins with an apparent gunshot wound; he died from his injuries.

Howard is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and has been placed in the Pitt County Detention Center. He requested a court-appointed attorney and a judge set his bond at $2 million. His next court date is December 18th.

Greenville police say additional arrests are forthcoming.

