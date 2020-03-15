Greenville man charged in March homicide

A Greenville man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that earlier this month.

Greenville Police say 20-year-old Jamoni Keion Edwards is charged with an open count of murder for the death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock.

Haddock was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive on March 6th.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect, or suspects, are believed to be known to each other.

The case remains under investigation.

Bond information and booking photos are available through the Pitt County Detention Center.