A Greenville man has been charged in a series of sex crimes involving a child.

Pitt County deputies say 33-year-old Trevor White has been arrested for felony indecent liberties with a child, felony secret peeping, and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Deputies say they learned of the crimes on Saturday and that they happened at separate locations in the county as well as in the city limits of Greenville.

White was arrested Tuesday in Greene County. His bond was set at $25,000.