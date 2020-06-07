Greenville man arrested on multiple theft charges

A man here in the east has been arrested in Greenville after multiple breaking and entering charges.

The Kinston Police Department said Jaleik Pridgen, 23, of Greenville, was arrested for several charges including:

3 counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense

3 counts Breaking or Entering a motor vehicle

2 counts Financial Card theft

1 count of misdemeanor larceny

Pridgen is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100, 000 bond.

Pridgen was also arrested in 2019 for accessory to a 2017 La Grange murder that occurred as a result of a botched robbery, in which Lenoir County deputies say he and one other his the weapons and drove the suspects out of town.