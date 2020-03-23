Greenville man accused of trying to rob woman in Pitt County

A man from Greenville is accused of trying to rob a woman on Saturday in Pitt County.

Deputies say Chadwick Bailey tried to steal $500 in cash. According to the arrest warrant, this happened near Mills Market on Mills Road.

Details are limited, but Bailey is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and second degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $150,000.

WITN is reaching to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office to get more details about the allegations.