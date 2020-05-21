Greenville man accused of trying to kill woman

A Greenville man is accused of trying to kill a woman Tuesday night.

Corey Manning is facing 17 different charges including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

Pitt County deputies say around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday they were called for an assault to a home on Cedar Drive, which is off Pactolus Highway.

The Domestic Violence Unit and Community Patrol Divison charged the man.

After a search warrant, deputies also charged the 25-year-old Manning with several drug counts, including felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Manning was given a $920,000 bond on 13 of the charges, while no bond on the other charges.

