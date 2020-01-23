Greenville man accused of having drugs near daycare center

A man from Greenville is accused of having drugs near a daycare center.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WITN, Desmuou Staton had marijuana, ecstasy, and cocaine within 1,000 feet of the Children's World Learning Center.

Staton is also accused of having a gun when he already had a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana from 2015. That charge was in Alamance County.

Staton is being held on $500,000 bond -- $350,000 for the drugs near a school charge and $150,000 for the possession of a firearm charge.

