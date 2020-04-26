Greenville making changes to transit system amid pandemic

The city of Greenville is making changes to the Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of yesterday, the city will be suspending Saturday service to Route 4 indefinitely. Route 4 will continue to run as usual Monday through Friday.

Routes 5 and 6 will continue their current operation, while Routes 1, 2, and 3 remain suspended all days of the week.

The buses will also only allow a limit of 19 passengers per bus at any one time.

Passengers will enter the bus through the rear door and remain at least six feet from the driver at all times.

The city says riders are strong encouraged to wear protective masks.

They also ask any riders who are sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from riding on city buses.

Daily disinfecting of the buses will continue at noon each day.

