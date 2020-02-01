Greenville library promotes literacy development by reading to children

Experts say children who are read to at least three times a week by a family member are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25% of reading comprehension.

With World Read Aloud Day approaching, it's why one library is doing their part to encourage families to read to their kids.

Sheppard's Memorial Library in Greenville partnered with The Martin Pitt Partnership for children to put on the Read to Love, Love to Read event that stresses the importance of early childhood literacy.

"The first five years of a child's life is when 90 percent of their brain develops so those connections they're making during that time is really essential for whether or not they're going to be prepared for kindergarden." says Amanda Parmelee, the Community Outreach Director at Martin Pitt Partnership for Children.

And that development begins at a very early age.

"Number one it helps with vocabulary so when you're reading to your even teeny-tiny babies, they're hearing the sound of your voice. It's a bonding thing also. It really helps them when they get older and they're learning to read. It's those building steps," librarian Amber Winstead says.

Bed-time stories are popular for many parents, but making time to read with your children at any point in the day is critical to their progress.

"It can be whenever works for you. It doesn't have to be reading a certain amount of time all at one time; you can read five minutes here, or five minutes there, just getting in that time together when you can read," adds Winstead.

And because parents are their children's first teacher, it's important to talk, sing and read aloud to babies and toddlers.

In light of honoring National Read Aloud Day on Wednesday February 5th, Sheppard's Memorial Library will host community members to read to children at 3:30 p.m. There will then be an event hosted at Barnes and Noble by the Martin Pitt Partnership for Children.