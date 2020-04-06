Greenville lab develops test to see if someone had COVID-19

New advancements in research on the coronavirus could be on the way as a local lab has launched a test to see if a patient has had the coronavirus previously, and now has the antibodies in their system.

This new lab test from Arcpoint Labs in Greenville started Monday and aims to determine if people may have had COVID-19. With just a finger prick and quick blood test, similar to a diabetic prick, the results come back in minutes.

Kevin Szogas, VP of Arcpoint Labs, says, "What our test looks for is the presence of those antibodies in the blood and if it's there, it means that you most-likely have had COVID-19."

Szogas says they've launched a new test that would show if a patient has a natural defense against the coronavirus in their system. It's information they will then share with the medical industry.

Szogas says, "And we're going to be aggregating all the data from these tests and sharing that. And we're hoping that it will ultimately give more insight to health departments on how it's being spread and what the true presence of COVID-19 is within the population."

Lenoir County Public Health director Pamela Brown says every little bit of information helps.

Brown says, "Anything we can do to give us tools and data and information regarding COVID-19 is a good thing."

She says since the virus is so new, health professionals are still figuring things out. "Remember, we've only known about this disease for about three or four months. And so, there's still a lot to learn and a lot to know."

Brown and Szogas hopes the public will consider being a part of the testing.

Brown says, "You'd be helping to advance some science and get us some great data. And so, I encourage people to evaluate it if it's something that will fit in with how they may want to help out."

Szogas says, "It's not painful. It's not scary, but it does give you valuable information on how to move forward through this trying times we're in."

If you're interested in being a part of the testing, you can contact Arcpoint. They test from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and they're also doing on-site testing for companies, where the lab can come to you.