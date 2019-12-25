Greenville homeless shelter hosts Christmas lunch

The holidays can be hard for those without a family or a roof over their heads so volunteers here in Eastern Carolina got together to make Christmas day feel a little more like home for the homeless.

The Community Crossroads shelter in Greenville hosted a lunch Wednesday and 20 to 30 volunteers took time away from family to give the gift of service to those in need.

Those volunteers prepared and served a hot meal to homeless at the shelter. For many of the people eating, it may have been the only chance they had to get home cooked meats, vegetables and desserts. More volunteers performed Christmas carols for the audience.

Patricia Roseman is a volunteer from St. Paul's Episcopal Church who cooks for the homeless throughout the year but wanted to do more on the Christmas holiday.

"If I'm getting from my family, I want to give back to the people that don't have famliy, they don't have a place to live," said Roseman. "When I cook during the year it's just so heartwarming [to] see the gratefulness of the people at the shelter."

Community Crossroads Center needs volunteers and donations year round. You can learn more about those opportunities on their website, communitycrossroads.org.