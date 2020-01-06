NEW INFO: Four people displaced by Greenville house fire

Four people and four pets have been displaced after an afternoon fire damaged a home in one Eastern Carolina city.

Greenville Fire/Rescue crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Martinsborough Road just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

A GFR spokeswoman said someone called 911 to report the power line going to the house was down in the yard. When fire crews first arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the attic of the ranch-style home.

No one was home at the time and the fire department says they're still investigating how the fire began.

They don't know if the downed power line caused the fire or not, while it appears there has been construction work going on at the house.

No one was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross has been called in to help the fire victims.