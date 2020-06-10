Greenville gym owners react to controversial comments from CrossFit CEO

It's not quite business as usual at gyms due to COVID-19, but when Greenville’s CrossFit gyms fully reopen, they'll continue to use the CrossFit name.

On Tuesday CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down after backlash from a tweet of his comparing George Floyd to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Hines and Justin Jackson own separate CrossFit gyms in Greenville and agree that while Glassman's comments were despicable, they want to continue to provide their members with the CrossFit experience.

“I want to believe in the good of the culture of CrossFit; I want to believe in the good of the community,” said Jackson. “It's certainly bigger than one person.

“No one's going to deny, [they’re] just callous comments, just tone deaf to the current status of the country and that's unfortunate, but I think that's a Greg Glassman issue, not a CrossFit issue.

Hines says starting up with the CrossFit business and fitness model helped them form bonds with clients and affect change in their communities.

“I can't deny what CrossFit gave me,” said Hines. “And I feel like I’m loyal to that. That doesn't mean it will stay that way. And that's why we're sitting back and trying to figure out what's going to happen.”

Hines and Jackson say the departure of the CEO is a start, but they want to see sweeping changes in the leadership style and quality of the company.

“We support CrossFit and what they're trying to do, which is why we're looking at what leadership's doing right now,” said Hines.

They add that the Black Lives Matter movement allows CrossFit to look further than staff changes and support real change.

“That's not the whole picture,” said Jackson. “We need more support than that and we need some action in there from headquarters to be a catalyst for change, for all of us.”