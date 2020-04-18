Greenville girl celebrates birthday with parade from family and friends

Many people enjoy celebrating their birthdays gathered with friends, eating cake and opening presents, but those types of parties have been put on hold because of social distancing guidelines.

That didn't stop one little girl here in the east from celebrating her birthday on Saturday, even if it wasn't her traditional party.

Friends, family and the Black Jack Fire Station gathered at Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church to line up and parade in front of Tay'lyn Pollards house.

Amanda Carter is Tay'lyn's mother and she is very thankful for the everyone who drove by.

"I'm like, I want to cry, but I just I just want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen for my baby." Carter said.

Tay'lyn's big sister Kamaryn Winters was happy her sister got to celebrate in some way even during the pandemic.

"It was good for her because she at least got something like a birthday party," said Winters.

Carter added that while these times are difficult, there is still joy to be found.

"This Coronavirus has caused a lot of sadness, but there are also joyful days and today was one of those days." Carter said.

The birthday girl said her favorite part was "when they gave me the presents."

