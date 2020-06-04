Greenville game shop owner shares message of compassion through conversations

Normally, people would be crowded around tables with cards and role-playing games at Blue Ox Games in Greenville. But even though the game area is closed to allow social distancing, owner Harry Frank is sharing a compassionate message in troubling times.

Frank says the lifeblood of his business is helping people form bonds with others who share different backgrounds; an important mission, especially after a week of contentious protests expressing pain for people of color.

“Those things have always shaped me and made me try to be aware and listen,” said Frank, “Because these stories are very removed for some people but for others they're close.”

Harry Frank grew up with a Puerto Rican mother and a white father. He’ said, he's all too familiar with harsh words directed at people who look different.

“I hate to think of my mother being called those words,” said Frank. “But there are people whose mothers have been called that and worse. There are people who don't have parents because of things like this.”

He took to Facebook after recent protests in Greenville on June 1, sharing how his hopes for a loving community are an ongoing project. But in a place like his game shop, those conversations are increasingly common.

“Sit across the table from someone who doesn't look like them or share the same beliefs but there's this thing in the middle of us, it's a game, and it kind of pulls us together.

Frank hopes his shop can continue to serve as a place where people feel comfortable having difficult conversations, not just about race, but also about sexuality, religion, and economic status.

“Having a conversation with someone about something, you could say innocuous, but something they’re passionate about, their games, that could lead to other conversations. And if someone becomes comfortable with you because you’ve developed a friendship over a number of years is more likely to talk about the hard stuff.”