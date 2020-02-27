Greenville fire rating could mean lower insurance rates

Greenville's fire department is joining others in the east with a new rating that could affect your wallet in a positive way.

Greenville's Fire/Rescue earned the highest insurance rating they've ever received from the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The score determines how equipped and ready to protect the community a department is.

Out of 10 classes, they moved from Class 3 to Class 2, with Class 1 being the best.

The Fire/Rescue Chief, Eric Griffin, said it's good for Greenville. "Our stations are generally located in the right place. It means that our equipment meets the standards and in some cases exceeds the standards. We [also] make sure we work really well with Greenville Utilities to make sure that the water system can supply the amount of water that is needed for a fire," he said.

The jump in ratings usually lowers property insurance rates.

"The better the closer they are and the better that fire department is, the better rate you receive," said Mike Rogister, the owner of AllState in Greenville. He explained that since the fire department can get to your house quickly, you have less of a risk for serious damage from a fire. That, in turn, lowers how much you need to pay for insurance. He said it will be a different rate for everyone in the area, but it will probably go down $50-$200 a year.

This was good news for one Greenville homeowner, Emmie Newton."I like to save money," she said. "Of course everybody does. 'Cause I come to the grocery store like 3 or 4 times a week!"

Griffin said the lower insurance rates are great, but he thinks it's not all about the money. "I think that it's gonna be good for the community. It shows that the community's protected by a department that is prepared," he said.