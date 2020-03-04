Greenville daycare adds preventive measures to avoid viruses

The spread of the coronavirus to a person in North Carolina is prompting some businesses and organizations to assess health and sanitary protocol with employees and visitors.

One of those businesses is Children's World Learning Center and Academy in Eastern Carolina. Leaders are increasing health and sanitary protocol at all four locations in the East to prevent the spread of Cold and Flu viruses.

Children's World employees has already performed deep cleaning at one location and they're now including the remaining three locations as well.

Charles and Blake Walton are both assistant vice presidents of Children's World. Charles said they're increasing hygiene measures as a precaution for young children and their families.

Charles Walton said, "What we'll be doing is extra deep cleaning, sanitizing the toys, wiping down the counters, and cleaning the carpets."

Also, under the new restrictions, children with a fever or who are feeling bad will now have to go home to prevent the spread of germs.

"If its evident that our kids have any type of fever or they're feeling bad then yes, you do ask that the parents come pick them up and take them home." said Blake Walton.

Jessica Donovan's baby attends the infant child care program at Children's World. She said the center also takes precautions for babies who are crawling. "Even at the front door, we have to put on booties before we go into any of the classrooms. They do a really good job, and everything's always clean in there."​ said Donovan.

Children's World leaders will continue with the added precautions throughout the cold and flu season.